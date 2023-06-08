Sacred Sites Explained - John Petersen Interviews Freddy Silva

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freddy Silva will be joining us at TransitionTalks, July 15, 2023. Freddy has authored several books centering around sacred sites and their underlying energies. He discusses what these sites represent and why they are there. And he gives a little preview about his upcoming talk in July, "Initiation and the Quest for the Otherworld." Join is via livestream (or replay if you can't tune in), or even better, join us in person!Tickets and more infor at: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/