Fever vs Valkyries Highlights | Caitlin Clark Faces Golden State in WNBA Thriller
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
27 views • 2 months ago

Fever vs Valkyries Highlights | Caitlin Clark Faces Golden State in WNBA Thriller

https://knowledgeglaxy.com/indiana-fever-vs-golden-state-valkyries

Watch the full recap of Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries! Kayla Thornton’s clutch shooting leads the Valkyries past Caitlin Clark and the Fever in a thrilling WNBA showdown. Key stats, top plays, and what’s next for both teams.


fever vs valkyries, Indiana Fever, Golden State Valkyries, Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin, WNBA highlights, WNBA 2025, Fever game recap, Valkyries win, Kayla Thornton, Aliyah Boston, Tiffany Hayes, women’s basketball, WNBA news, playoff race, basketball highlights


#FeverVsValkyries #WNBA #CaitlinClark #IndianaFever #GoldenStateValkyries #WNBABasketball #WNBANews #BasketballHighlights #newsplusglobe

caitlin clarkindiana feverfever vs valkyriesgolden state valkyrieskate martinwnba highlights
