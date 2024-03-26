© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Royal Family is lying about Princess Kate and they're trying to hide something BIG | Redacted
Has the Kate Middleton cancer confession cleared it all up? Um...no. Even if the video is legit, it does not explain all of the trickery as of late. This is not about whether or not the princess deserves privacy. Of course she does!
This is about why the palace and the media keep lying so badly! If this is indeed more lying, it would serve that the public should show real concern for her and her children, not less!