How Evil Hides

Scripture makes clear what is evil and who exactly propagates evil. Satans has his hands and feet and mouthpieces. Like the Church is Christ's body, Satan has a corresponding cadre of influencers that is extraordinarily clear in the Holy Scriptures. I've been reluctant "connect the dots" in daily life only because I have sought to lay a theological foundation -- which must come first. Once that is laid, then connecting the dots becomes a Christian necessity.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
