American Obesity was ENGINEERED! - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

Yes, FATNESS is a trick, designed on purpose by Big Food and Big Farma in America to drive disease and disorder rates through the roof while depleting everyone's dopamine so they can't figure out how to escape the horror story.

Want to fix it now?

https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/holistic-weight-stress-management

Sean David Cohen, acclaimed investigative journalist and host of "The Dopamine Revolution" podcast, exposes the true culprit behind the modern health crisis: the "Stress Diet."



