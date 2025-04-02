It is biological. Period.

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

(EMF) 46,510 publications and 7,012 summaries of individual scientific studies on the effects of electromagnetic fields.

https://www.emf-portal.org/en





.

All DOT GOV Sourced Links And Screen Shots!

Everything You Need To Know About 6G IoBnT nanonetworks And How Your Body Is Connected To The System In 1 Very Long Thread! https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1907158427643593047?t=lgcMCMdRMRgD2-WeMVnTXw&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1902493721880621202?t=iuhHIvw_h2Z7vPnx1LaRNg&s=19





NNI 20th Anniversary

Scientists and engineers across many fields and disciplines are united by their work at the nanoscale. Their diverse efforts have helped produce everything from faster microchips to powerful mRNA vaccines. https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium





Applications of Nanotechnology

After more than 20 years of basic nanoscience research and more than fifteen years of focused R&D under the NNI

https://www.nano.gov/about-nanotechnology/applications-nanotechnology





.

Doe biosensors https://search.brave.com/search?q=doe+biosensors&source=android&summary=1&conversation=82cc06ce6b3d7fd2406dc6

.

Trends in DNA biosensors

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7126963/

.

Recent Advancements in Nanobiosensors: Current Trends, Challenges, Applications, and Future Scope

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9599941/

.

RNA-Based Fluorescent Biosensors for Live Cell Imaging of Small Molecules and RNAs https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7308196/





.

This was the 5G deployment!





Biochemical Biosensing in THz

https://search.brave.com/search?q=biochemical+biosensing+in+thz&source=android&summary=1&conversation=ea0c515544ea5d64164088

.

Microfluidics in Pharmaceuticals https://search.brave.com/search?q=microfluidics+in+pharmaceutical+products&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e3127a9c8a939bf5d62a44

.

Nanotechnology in Food https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+infood&source=web&summary=1&conversation=7d0cc084b9381578eb813e

.

Nanotechnology in Beverages

https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+beverage+products+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=e6689913a13839cbd655d6

.

Nanotechnology in Consumer Goods https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+consumer+products&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8d8659233574cddfcb66bf

.

Nanotechnology in Cosmetics

https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+in+cosmetic+products&source=android&summary=1&conversation=fe2e88e34d3c3986a224ff





.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906824743660986634?t=ns2QTyfdA1EwuDJdeiQ4Zg&s=19





Nanotechnology in Genetic Engineering https://search.brave.com/search?q=nanotechnology+for+genetic+engineering&source=android&summary=1&conversation=12da4af9ea71700db6eb6d





.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1906823195501437281?t=r_M3rR0H7BVZRuyLj80peA&s=19