How To Prepare For The Coming Confrontation With The Powers Of Darkness Pt4 - MFBTV12

Messages From Beyond The Veil 12





This week we consider our authority in deliverance and some prerequiesites for excersicing it in defending ouselves and helping others free themselves from demonic influences.





Contact Info:

Augusto Perez

POB 465, Live Oak, FL 32064



