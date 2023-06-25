Does FDA Have to Tell The Truth About Wireless Radiation?

Doug Wood - Founder & National Director, Americans for Responsible Technology

Just as pHARMa has captured the Centers for Disease Control & Food and Drug Administration (FDA) so none of their operations harm the industry, TeleCON has used its congressional puppets to assure similar uselessness with its regulator - the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). But occasionally a weakness is found with these cartel arrangements that gives hope to actual consumer protection.





And that exactly is what Mr. Wood has found but with Telecommunication companies and the FDA. Apparently, there’s a law from the 1960s that the bureaucrats have been ignoring, designed to ensure the public's exposure to radiation from wireless devices, including cell phones, tablets, wearables, and the antennas outside our bedrooms, is kept to a minimum. Up until now, the industry has been able to smother health concerns about wireless, allowing millions of Americans to be exposed to potentially harmful radiation without their knowledge or consent. Thousands of studies, including the FDA's own study, have found that exposure to RF radiation can alter DNA and cause diseases such as cancer.





Americans for Responsible Technology will show how you can slow this dangerous wireless deployment by exploiting this FDA opportunity, and restoring informed consent.