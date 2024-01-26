DISTURBING IMAGES: Bisan Owda My life in Gaza during the Israel - Hamas war (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel The News Movement at:-
https://youtu.be/-Jsg5FVVVzA?si=c8-jNkUpRKMqe7Nf Bisan Owda never intended to be a war reporter, but over more than three months she has risked her life to become the eyes and ears of the world - posting Instagram reels under heavy bombing as buildings collapse and tens of thousands of people are wounded and killed.
Bisan, 25, was a filmmaker and women's rights activist when Israel began bombing Gaza in response to Hamas militants murdering 1,200 people on October 7, 2023.
In an interview with @thenewsmovement she told us about living through more than three months of war, the impact of a lack of water, food and medical provisions and the displacement that has left almost 2 million people living in tents.Transcript
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.