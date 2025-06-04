The Real President Of Peace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Sachs divulges many things that most of us were not aware of during the JFK administration. This amazing interview by Chris Hedges is well worth watching, as Professor Sachs lays bare how politics are played, especially back during President Kennedy's time.
The Chris Hedges Report/The Real News Network
pce wed21:10