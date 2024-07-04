BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pastor Andy McDaniel - Who is the Holy Spirit? (PREVIEW)
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
80 views • 10 months ago

SUBSCRIBE TO VIEW THE FULL INTERVIEW:

https://celestialreport.com/checkout/new?o=35743



Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya

Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news



Today we have Pastor Andy back, and we’re just going to have an intimate discussion about the Holy Spirit! Who is the Holy Spirit? How do you know it’s Him? We address that and much more!


Pastor Andy McDaniel

https://www.wfaybc.net/


Celestial Report,

Celeste Solum,

Pastor Andy McDaniel,

Andy McDaniel,

Who is the Holy Spirit,

Holy Spirit,

Helper,

ministry,

Spirit of God,

Indwelling of the Spirit,

discernment,

How to discern,

demons,

hearing a voice,

voice in head,

whisper,

angels,

entering in,

hearing God,

Hearing the Holy Spirit,

obeying,

obey,

Voice of God,

