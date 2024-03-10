BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Alex Jones Show Mar 10, 2024
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
1
176 views • 03/11/2024

Mar 10, 2024


Sunday Emergency Broadcast: Deep State Planning Civil War & Martial Law Ahead of 2024 Election - FULL SHOW - 3/10/2024


Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show

banned.video


https://banned.video/watch?id=65ee577233765d6939bd4bfc



🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.

🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥

🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥

🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥

🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥

🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥

https://www.linuxmint.com/


http://shotcut.org/


The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Alex Jones, Owen Shroyer are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene


Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday


It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.


🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55


🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.

🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).

freedomalex joneslibertycivil warconstitutionmartial law
