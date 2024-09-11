⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade and 36th Marine Brigade of the AFU near Malye Prokhody and Grafskoye (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 troops and three motor vehicles. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 44th, 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Kolesnikovka, Vishnyovoye (Kharkov region), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 460 troops, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, two Grad and one Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 MLRS launchers, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. An Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces engaged the 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU near Yelisavetovka and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 655 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, a U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 guns, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and materiel of the 150th Mechanised Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 142nd, 144th infantry brigades of the AFU, 12th and 14th national guard brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Petrovka, Pokrovsk, Marinovka, Tsukurino, and Kleban-Byk (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by the AFU units were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 510 troops, two armoured personnel carriers, a Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and a 100-mm Rapira gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dobrovolye and Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an enemy assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 110 troops, a tank, five motor vehicles, Polish-made 155-mm Krab and U.S.-made Paladin self-propelled artillery systems. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, and 39th Coastal Defence Brigade near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 troops, 14 motor vehicles, a U.S.-made MLRS launcher, and a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer. An Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed a Khortitsa Operational-Strategic Group's forward command post, an ammunition depot, and engaged AFU clusters of manpower and materiel in 144 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, nine French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 57 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



📊 In total, 642 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,398 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 air defence missile systems, 17,986 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,452 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,438 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,899 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.