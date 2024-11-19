© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️About 1,000 abandoned Ukrainian Armed Forces militants found themselves completely surrounded by the Russian army in the Kursk region. In an attempt to get out of it, about 180 fighters of two elite Ukrainian units of the 37th BRFMP were eliminated in a day.
A strike on a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces militants was captured on video by a Russian kamikaze UAV
🎙️ Source @AussieCossack