🤡Israel's finance minister is Pushing for Full Deportation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip

"I will make it clear: Gazans are forbidden to return". Israel's finance minister is pushing for the full deportation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip

And the whole world is taking it easy. But that's how the Holocaust began. The Nuremberg Laws, Kristallnacht. Even reasonable Jews cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that in modern history Israel uses the Shoah to justify the genocide of the Arabs. Not in their name! 🔥