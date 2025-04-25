HHS to Investigate Cause of Autism - Will Create Disease Registry

In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, a look at the HHS autism investigation, other news out of HHS, the FDA crack down on artificial colors and dyes, and a few other RFK, Jr. statements about “vaccines”. One of the major databases the HHS/NIH could rely upon, the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD or V-Safe Data), was relinquished by the CDC and returned to the “private entities” from which the agency obtained the data. This keeps the data from being released to the public or any other entity studying vaccine injury. Will RFK, Jr. address this?

Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!

