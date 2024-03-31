Fresh footage of the work of specialists from the Wagner PMC in the eastern part of the Central African Republic - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fresh footage of the work of specialists from the Wagner PMC in the eastern part of the Central African Republic.
They continue to successfully drive out local militants and help the local government consolidate control over the country.
Similar assistance from the Wagner's is provided to the government of Mali, which successfully regains control of the country after the end of the French occupation.