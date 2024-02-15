© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Newsmax | Trump prosecution can't go forward with Willis and Wade: Alan Dershowitz | Newsline
On Thursday's "Newsline," Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz sounds off on the prosecution of Trump in Fulton County as Nathan Wade testifies about his relationship with D.A. Fani Willis. The question is, if they committed and conspired to commit perjury, there should be criminal prosecution.
