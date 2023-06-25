ROE VS WADE OVERTURNED A YEAR AGO. HERE IS THE ULTIMATE ANTI-ABORTION ARGUMENT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All of you out there who are under the age of 25 and female understand that you can use abortion as a method of birth control. It's gross to do so and I know that you don't care about human life because your generation barely cares about a goddamn thing. However, I've decided to appeal to your selfishness and tell you exactly why having an abortion is a really bad thing for you. Since you don't care about your baby let's see if you care about you.