Prof. Mattias Desmet: Disrupting Mass Formation with Speaking Out
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
1029 views • 06/06/2023

In this interview with The New American, Belgian clinical phycologist Mattias Desmet speaks about the phenomenon of mass formation and its role in totalitarian states. Masses can be formed either spontaneously or by means of propaganda and indoctrination, which are in full swing in the West. The professor also outlined why totalitarianism is a consequence of "mechanistic thinking and the delusional belief in the omnipresence of human rationality."

Please follow Professor Desmet on Substack and Twitter.

His book The Psychology of Totalitarianism is available here.

The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the  World Council for Health on June 2-4.

propagandapsychologytotalitarianismmassescovid
