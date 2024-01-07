Create New Account
Professor William Happer on Integrity in Climate Science
Professor Emeritus of Physics at Princeton University, William Happer discussed common misconceptions in climate science, especially the negative reputation given to CO2.

Source @Real World News

carbon dioxideclimate scienceprofessor william happer

