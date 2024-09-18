Episode 5 The Callisto Protocol | Intense Survival Horror Experience FULL HD 60FPS | 1080p

Episode 5





Welcome to Domirood Gamers





The Callisto Protocol





The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Walkthrough | Intense Survival Horror Experience FULL HD 60FPS (1080)





Welcome to our Full gameplay walkthrough of The Callisto Protocol! Dive into this terrifying sci-fi survival horror game set in a remote prison colony on Callisto, Jupiter’s deadliest moon. From the creators of *Dead Space*, experience an atmospheric blend of suspense, **gore**, and brutal combat as you fight for survival against horrific creatures.





In this video, we’ll explore the game's **graphics**, **gameplay mechanics**, and chilling story elements, offering a firsthand look at **intense boss fights**, horrifying **creature designs**, and **cutting-edge visuals** in **1080 ultra HD**. Don't miss out on the action, whether you're a fan of **survival horror games** or just looking for the latest in next-gen gaming.





*CAST*





Dani Nakamura – Karen Fukuhara

Jacob Lee – Josh Duhamel

Ellas Porter – Zeke Alton

Warden Duncan Cole – James C. Mathis III

Captain Leon Ferris – Sam Witwer

Dr. Caitlyn Mahler – Louise Barnes

Max Barrow – Jeff Schine









