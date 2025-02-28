WHAT DOES ISRAEL, CANADA, EUROPEAN UNION AND USA ALL HAVE IN COMMON FROM HORIZON 2020-2030 FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION?

76 views • 6 months ago

1st section 3rd Paragraph down: Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe, and Secure American Bioeconomy | The White House https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/09/12/executive-order-on-advancing-biotechnology-and-biomanufacturing-innovation-for-a-sustainable-safe-and-secure-american-bioeconomy/

Canada at the forefront of standardization for the biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=Canada+at+the+forefront+of+standardization+for+the+biodigital+convergence+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=8945e923631b0ba03e30cf

which country is funding the bioconvergence revolution the most? https://search.brave.com/search?q=which+country+is+funding+the+bioconvergence+revolution+the+most%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=ef6c31a73982f0c1e6d13c

which country is funding nanotechnology Inovation the most? https://search.brave.com/search?q=which+country+is+funding+nanotechnology+Inovation+the+most%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=fda9cccbb86e9a31ae49b5

