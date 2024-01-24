SPECIAL Biggest Pro-Life Moments from the 2024 March For Life

John-Henry Westen
Jan 23, 2024
LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen and its on the ground activist team, LifeSite League, joined with tens of thousands of other pro-lifers to witness for life at the March for Life 2024 in Washington, DC. The 2024 March for Life featured key pro-life leaders including 'America's Bishop' Joseph Strickland, Rep. Chris Smith, the Sisters of Life, and many others who are working on the frontlines to build a Culture of Life. LifeSiteNews continues bringing breaking coverage of all pro-life and pro-family initiatives across the world.
