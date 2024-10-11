KNEEPADS ACCIDENTALLY SPILLS THE BEANS ON AMBER THURMAN'S DEATH 💀 [THE OLD ABORTO BAIT AND SWITCH]

⁣Amber Thurman's family to sue Georgia hospital over abortion death: 'Doctors had a duty to act'





T⁣he family of Amber Thurman, a Georgia woman who died after taking abortion drugs in 2022, plans to sue the Piedmont Henry Hospital, accusing doctors of failing to provide care and keeping Thurman's loved ones in the dark about her condition.





Thurman's family retained Attorney Ben Crump, a high-profile civil rights and personal injury lawyer. Last week, the family joined Crump for a news conference in Decatur, Georgia, to demand "justice" for the 28-year-old mother.





⁣A September ProPublica report suggested that physicians failed to provide Thurman with care due to confusion about Georgia's abortion law. Pro-life doctors, however, argue that removing Thurman's deceased unborn child, who was already dead by the time she arrived at the hospital, would not have violated the law.





Georgia's law prohibits most abortions after a fetal heartbeat becomes detectable, defining abortion as "the act of using, prescribing, or administering any instrument, substance, device, or other means with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy with knowledge that termination will, with reasonable likelihood, cause the death of an unborn child."





"Even under Georgia law, the doctors had a duty to act to save Amber," Crump stated at the conference. "She had taken the abortion pills and there were tissues left. There was no viable fetus or anything that would have prevented them from saving her life while she suffered."





https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/amber-thurmans-family-to-sue-georgia-hospital-over-abortion-death-doctors-had-a-duty-to-act/ar-AA1rYu7l





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/G7wWgvXcXLc/





Thumbnail: https://www.11alive.com/article/news/state/amber-thurman-story-family-shares-pain-ga-moms-death-abortion/85-1833cfe8-f978-46b4-98a2-d86dea54a81c