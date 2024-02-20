BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Disease X Agenda-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 19 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
121 views • 02/20/2024

Over the weekend, two interesting news items popped up at the same time. The first was a tweet put out by the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros, posing with Hillary Clinton and thanking her for a 'great discussion on pandemic preparedness'. Hmm, but ok. The second was an article about the world's largest COVID vaccine study that showed, yes, it did give people strokes, heart attacks and blood clots. Tedros spoke at last week's World Government Summit and wanted everyone to know it's time to get ready for Disease X. Yep, sounds about right to me. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, conspiracy and treachery are all around us, with half-truths, lies and deception coming at us from all possible angles. In America, our halls of government swirl in chaos as Obama's Third Term prepares to come to a close. Joe Biden legit looks and sounds like he lives in a nursing home instead of the White House, and Donald Trump just launched a line of gold designer sneakers. Everything is upside-down and nothing makes any sense, unless…unless we are watching the dismantling of the strongest, richest and most-powerful nation on Earth to prepare the way for the New World Order. Viewed in that light, it all makes sense. Today we run the gamut of all available information on Disease X, the people behind it, and the likely timeline until it launches.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
