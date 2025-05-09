Alexx Jones & Dr. Kirk Elliot: Flight of The Phoenix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Renowned Economist Predicts That The Dollar Will Crash, But That In The End, America Will Dominate In This Historic Global Realignment / Trade War. Dr. Kirk Elliot Goes On To Point Out That The Planned Permanent Implosion Of The US Economy Was Coming To Its Inevitable Conclusion Until Trump Launched The Emergency Measures We Are Now Witnessing Bottom Line— If You Value Your Freedom, Security, & Long Term Wealth, Don't Panic And Get Behind Trump's Agenda!