In the first days of September, the Russian military secured a series of significant strategic victories in the Donbass, with the full liberation of the DPR territory on the Southern Donetsk front.

On September 4th, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation declared the liberation of the village of Novosyolovka in Dnepropetrovsk region. This operation, conducted by the “Vostok” (East) grouping of troops, represents a critical step in the ongoing offensive push into the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Units of the 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade successfully liberated the village following what was described as “decisive and skilled offensive actions.” The operation resulted in the clearing of over 120 residential buildings across an area of 2.5 square kilometers. Despite attempts to counterattack, Ukrainian forces suffered substantial losses, including up to two companies of personnel and more than ten units of NATO equipment.

The capture of Novosyolovka is not just a tactical win but a strategic one with broader implications. The village’s fall has allowed Russian forces to firmly establish a new frontline along the natural barrier of the Vovcha River. From this secured position, Russian units now have the option to build momentum for further pushes across the river into adjacent forested areas or to concentrate their efforts on assaulting the next key objective, the settlement of Ternove to the south. Reports from the ground indicate that Russian assault groups are already operating on the very outskirts of the latter.

This advance culminates in a wider offensive operation. The entire territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) south of the Vovcha River has now been cleared of Ukrainian forces. This achievement represents a major operational objective fulfilled by the “Vostok” grouping. However, the momentum is far from spent, with Russian troops developing an offensive in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Almost a dozen settlements in this region are already under Russian control. According to the recent field reports, the small village of Horoshe west of Voronoe came under Russian control.

The speed of Russian advance makes the defense for Ukrainian forces in this sector increasingly challenging, compounded by unsuccessful counterattacks. The Russian “Vostok” grouping continues its offensive, signaling further pressure on Ukrainian defensive lines in the south.

Mirrored - South Front

