Ukraine’s “Anne de Kiev” Brigade – Symbol of Strength and Heritage 🇺🇦

http://newsplusglobe.com/

📝 Description:

Discover the powerful story behind Ukraine’s elite Anne de Kiev Brigade — named after a Kyivan princess who became Queen of France.

More than a military unit, it's a symbol of Ukraine's European identity and fight for freedom.

#Ukraine #Military #AnneDeKiev #NewsPlusGlobe

🔖 Hashtags:

#AnneDeKiev #UkraineBrigade #UkraineWar #Kyiv #MilitaryNews #EasternEurope #UkrainianArmy #ModernWarfare #EuropeanHistory #NewsPlusGlobe