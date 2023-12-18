Create New Account
A Holy Decree and Official Announcement of the Locusts and Earthquake to Come from the Angel Gabriel
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 2 months ago

12-17-23 @7:20AM

Another official visit from the Angel Gabriel delivering a holy decree of the locusts and the announcement of the great earthquake coming from the Word of God.

**Note: I meant Samuel, not Saul at the end.**

Psalms 148:6 He hath also stablished them for ever and ever: he hath made a decree which shall not pass.

