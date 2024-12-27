© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The fall of Syria and other nations like it contribute toward a more dangerous world where larger and more stable nations may be targeted, undermined, and toppled next.
References:
NEO article: https://journal-neo.su/2024/12/19/syria-today-iran-tomorrow-and-inevitably-china/
My previous video on Adrian Zenz’ report on “coercive labor” in China: https://youtu.be/z8uuzaG7dI4?si=c2Y_ySxmNK_WHTL4
US Regime Change in Syria
New Yorker - The Redirection (2007):
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection
NYT - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings (2011):
https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html
Judicial Watch - US Defense Intelligence Agency assessment of Syrian conflict (2012):
https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Pg.-291-Pgs.-287-293-JW-v-DOD-and-State-14-812-DOD-Release-2015-04-10-final-version11.pdf
CNN - Syrian rebel leader says goal is to ‘overthrow’ Assad regime (Dec. 6, 2024):
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/06/middleeast/syria-rebel-forces-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-al-jolani-intl-latam/index.html
Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? (2009):
https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf
US-backed Uyghur Terrorism
Telegraph - Uyghur fighters in Syria vow to come for China next (Dec. 13, 2024):
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/12/13/uyghur-fighters-in-syria-vow-to-come-for-china-next/
Telegraph (YouTube) - Uyghur fighters in Syria vow to come for China next (Dec. 15, 2024):
https://youtu.be/8DRzaZiI8_Q?si=QaIzICkBODCDBqNo
UK Government - Proscribed terrorist groups or organisations (Apr. 2024):
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/proscribed-terror-groups-or-organisations--2/proscribed-terrorist-groups-or-organisations-accessible-version
DW - US removes China-condemned group from terror list (2020):
https://www.dw.com/en/us-removes-separatist-group-condemned-by-china-from-terror-list/a-55527586
US State Dept. - Foreign Terrorist Organizations:
https://www.state.gov/foreign-terrorist-organizations/
US State Dept. - Terrorist Exclusion List:
https://www.state.gov/terrorist-exclusion-list/
BBC - Why is there tension between China and the Uighurs? (Sept. 2014):
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-26414014
US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act Builds on Work of NED Grantees (2020):
https://www.ned.org/uyghur-human-rights-policy-act-builds-on-work-of-ned-grantees/
Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation - Adrian Zenz:
https://victimsofcommunism.org/leader/adrian-zenz-phd/
Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation - About:
https://victimsofcommunism.org/about/
New Lines Institute - Coercive Labor in Xinjiang: Labor Transfer and the Mobilization of Ethnic Minorities to Pick Cotton (2020):
https://newlinesinstitute.org/rules-based-international-order/genocide/coercive-labor-in-xinjiang-labor-transfer-and-the-mobilization-of-ethnic-minorities-to-pick-cotton/
World Uyghur Congress - About:
https://www.uyghurcongress.org/en/introducing-the-world-uyghur-congress/
Where to Find Brian's Work:
Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic
Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic
VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/