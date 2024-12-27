BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syria Today, Iran Tomorrow, and Inevitably China
The Prisoner
140 views • 6 months ago

The fall of Syria and other nations like it contribute toward a more dangerous world where larger and more stable nations may be targeted, undermined, and toppled next.

References:

NEO article: https://journal-neo.su/2024/12/19/syria-today-iran-tomorrow-and-inevitably-china/

My previous video on Adrian Zenz’ report on “coercive labor” in China: https://youtu.be/z8uuzaG7dI4?si=c2Y_ySxmNK_WHTL4


US Regime Change in Syria

New Yorker - The Redirection (2007):

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection

NYT - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings (2011):

https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html

Judicial Watch - US Defense Intelligence Agency assessment of Syrian conflict (2012):

https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Pg.-291-Pgs.-287-293-JW-v-DOD-and-State-14-812-DOD-Release-2015-04-10-final-version11.pdf

CNN - Syrian rebel leader says goal is to ‘overthrow’ Assad regime (Dec. 6, 2024):

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/06/middleeast/syria-rebel-forces-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-al-jolani-intl-latam/index.html

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? (2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf


US-backed Uyghur Terrorism

Telegraph - Uyghur fighters in Syria vow to come for China next (Dec. 13, 2024):

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/12/13/uyghur-fighters-in-syria-vow-to-come-for-china-next/

Telegraph (YouTube) - Uyghur fighters in Syria vow to come for China next (Dec. 15, 2024):

https://youtu.be/8DRzaZiI8_Q?si=QaIzICkBODCDBqNo

UK Government - Proscribed terrorist groups or organisations (Apr. 2024):

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/proscribed-terror-groups-or-organisations--2/proscribed-terrorist-groups-or-organisations-accessible-version

DW - US removes China-condemned group from terror list (2020):

https://www.dw.com/en/us-removes-separatist-group-condemned-by-china-from-terror-list/a-55527586

US State Dept. - Foreign Terrorist Organizations:

https://www.state.gov/foreign-terrorist-organizations/

US State Dept. - Terrorist Exclusion List:

https://www.state.gov/terrorist-exclusion-list/

BBC - Why is there tension between China and the Uighurs? (Sept. 2014):

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-26414014

US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) - Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act Builds on Work of NED Grantees (2020):

https://www.ned.org/uyghur-human-rights-policy-act-builds-on-work-of-ned-grantees/

Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation - Adrian Zenz:

https://victimsofcommunism.org/leader/adrian-zenz-phd/

Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation - About:

https://victimsofcommunism.org/about/

New Lines Institute - Coercive Labor in Xinjiang: Labor Transfer and the Mobilization of Ethnic Minorities to Pick Cotton (2020):

https://newlinesinstitute.org/rules-based-international-order/genocide/coercive-labor-in-xinjiang-labor-transfer-and-the-mobilization-of-ethnic-minorities-to-pick-cotton/

World Uyghur Congress - About:

https://www.uyghurcongress.org/en/introducing-the-world-uyghur-congress/


Where to Find Brian's Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic


How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Mirrored - The New Atlas


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

