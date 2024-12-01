FAMOUS VAX POISONED PASTOR STROKES OUT ON STAGE - T.D. Jakes says that he didn't have a stroke. He called it a "slight health incident." Give me a break.

###

Nov 24, 2024

"The founder and senior pastor of the church was on stage Sunday finishing an hour-long sermon when he lowered his mic and began to shudder. A crowd of people quickly rushed over and surrounded him on stage."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nUoHwRsPXg

###

He was vaxxed to the max. Pretty sure he's still getting them. Probably got one right before he stroked out.

https://x.com/Grindz_TV/status/1860777419252039795/video/2