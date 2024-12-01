© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAMOUS VAX POISONED PASTOR STROKES OUT ON STAGE - T.D. Jakes says that he didn't have a stroke. He called it a "slight health incident." Give me a break.
Nov 24, 2024
"The founder and senior pastor of the church was on stage Sunday finishing an hour-long sermon when he lowered his mic and began to shudder. A crowd of people quickly rushed over and surrounded him on stage."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nUoHwRsPXg
He was vaxxed to the max. Pretty sure he's still getting them. Probably got one right before he stroked out.