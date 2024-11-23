Patriot Gallery's Miraculous Health Routine: Natural Herbs & Supplement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Early in 2024, PG was hit with a horrible attack of a type of flu, draining all of the fluid and salt from her body. This mystery flu ended up stealing all her mental and physical strength. This was happening all over America.
In the end, after almost dying twice, she was given a rebuilding, reconstructing daily regiment for all the vital nutrients, minerals, and fluids.
In this video: Vagus Nerve Stimulation, Chlorine Dioxide, Chloreela, Ancestral Gall Bladder, Activated Charcoal, Triphala, coconut oil, Arjuna, punarnava, Ancestral Beef Liver, Ancestral Adrenal, Ancestral Thyroid, Kelp, Iodine, Epsom Salt, Borax, Cranberry D-Mannose, Box Breathing, Dr. Syed Haider, Bone Broth, Pumpkin Seeds, NattoSerrazyme, Castor Oil, Physillum Husk, Lipsomal Brain Detox Cream, Hakim Shabaz Ahmed, mygotodoc, mygotostack, Ashwaganda, Brazil Nuts, Sauerkraut juice, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine, Walking barefoot early morning and sundown, Be positive, Magnesium Calm, Tumeric, Gingko Bilboa, Fresh Water Pearl, Apple Pectin, Enema kit, Raw Live, Eggs, Lions Mane, and so much more!