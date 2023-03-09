THEN AND NOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TNFM WORLD NEWS 8 MAR 23
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/mar/08/scientists-create-mice-with-two-fathers-after-making-eggs-from-male-cells https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2023/03/08/crews-respond-to-west-virginia-train-derailment-off-new-river/
https://www.barrons.com/news/french-senate-votes-to-raise-retirement-age-from-62-to-64-38c46ce6
https://sverigesradio.se/artikel/concern-grows-among-swedens-kurdish-community-after-extradition
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-09/Canadian-expert-U-S-was-likely-behind-the-Nord-Stream-bombing-1i1BpNzLyFO/index.html
https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/03/09/Kyiv-mayor-reports-explosions-in-wave-of-strikes-on-Ukraine-
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-transfers-guantanamo-bay-detainee-to-saudi-arabia/2840669#
https://www.voanews.com/a/georgian-police-use-water-tear-gas-in-move-to-break-up-second-day-of-protests-/6996920.html
https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/afghanistan-now-most-repressive-country-for-women-un20230309062044/
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/russia-ukraine-war-russian-missiles-target-cities-across-ukraine-officials-say/YLRFGKD2SVG7JHMQCDNJP6NOUU/
https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/historic-church-near-white-house-damaged-amid-unrest-leaders-pray-for-healing/2318673/
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/nyc-agrees-pay-21500-hundreds-george-floyd-protesters-corralled-police-rcna72921
https://www.foxnews.com/us/southern-poverty-law-center-lawyer-charged-domestic-terrorism-atlanta-riot-released-bail
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2017/07/17/taliban-seen-with-scar-rifle-commonly-carried-by-american-commandos/
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/afghan-gun-shops-sell-us-weapons-seized-by-taliban/
https://nypost.com/2021/08/20/us-left-billions-in-weapons-in-afghanistan-with-black-hawks-in-talibans-hands/
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-pentagon-gives-news-briefing-as-russia-tightens-ukraine-border-over-drone-attacks
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/05/11/national-guard-soldier-finds-bag-of-guns-us-mexico-border.html
https://kyma.com/news/border-security/2022/01/13/large-group-of-migrants-stash-of-weapons-found-by-agents-in-yuma/