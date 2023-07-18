© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️ Taiwan is preparing for a possible invasion of the Island by Chinese PLA military:
Taiwan's military, including special forces, have held drills simulating an attack by airborne troops ahead of the country's largest war games, the Han Kuang exercises - Source is Taiwan Plus
SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/taiwanplusnews/status/1681204157473263616?t=ndgN0CwuWSVD6LtFT0OTFg&s=19