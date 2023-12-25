Yes, the Virgin Birth of Jesus - Merry Christmas! (JD Farag out till mid-Jan 2024) [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of " A Virgin Birth, Really? – December 24th, 2023 " posted on the J.D. Farag channel on YouTube.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNU8iwwCH-Y

.

Pastor Mac provides an expositional teaching on the virgin birth of Jesus and why all true believers should hold to this biblical truth. In this teaching, we will look into and address several questions by skeptics, answer one of the most uncommon questions, and provide biblical based meaning of why this amazing conception and birth was not only divine, but an authenticate method used by God, to point to the Redeemer. Taught by Assistant Pastor Mac at Calvary Chapel Kaneohe Hawaii.

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!