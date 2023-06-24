The Man Behind WEF — What Does He Really Believe? | #6

Premiered Jun 20, 2023 Ideas Have Consequences https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwf5gb75VtnIl5fBRxXM0YLc4OrXL3wyW/

Who is Klaus Schwab? He is one of the most influential people in the world, yet almost nobody knows about him. Schwab is well connected with heads of state, billionaires, and tech moguls from all around the world. He is the founder of the infamous World Economic Forum. An organization with the global objective of making a more “sustainable” planet earth. This soft language hides the true intentions of the contributors to this global agenda. Behind what seems to be an innocuous, boring mission for the greater good of humanity, is actually a plan to reduce the global population by roughly 7 billion people. Yes, you read that correctly. Environmental and diet restrictions are simply a means to an end. Klaus Schwab is a self-appointed leader of a global agenda that attempts to create a sort of “Utopia” that is not unlike the efforts of notable megalomaniacs in history such as Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Benito Mussolini. Timecodes: 00:00 - Is Klaus Schwab A Supervillain? 00:53 - Ideas Have Consequences Show Opening 02:39 - Tome Special Offer 04:20 - Klaus Schwab - A Pivotal Moment Clip 04:47 - Klaus Schwab and the WEF Global Agenda 07:16 - Conspiracy Theories vs. Knowable Truth 16:19 - Reducing the Global Population 19:04 - Fyodor Dostoevsky Literature 21:12 - Fact Check News Hides The Truth 25:00 - Disgraced BBC News / Media Manipulation 27:54 - Dennis Meadows and “Sustainability” 30:16 - Hijacking Language For Different Meaning 33:41 - Klaus Schwab Is A Real Life Bond Villain 45:26 - How Larry Got Banned In China 45:49 - Utopia Always Leads to Genocide 47:08 - Social Darwinism and Fascist Ideologies 54:25 - The WEF is the HOA From Hell 56:30 - The Great Reset 59:49 - Klaus’ Engineer Thinking / Classic Literature 1:03:14 - Fact Checks Hide the Truth 1:04:43 - “Anything That Can Be Done Should Be Done” 1:05:53 - Dangers of Ai and Unregulated Technology 1:08:32 - Secular Apocalyptic Literature That Influenced Schwab 1:13:32 - Elitists Believe They Are Superior To Everybody Else

