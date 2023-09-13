BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cortexi - Hearing & Brain Health
Ak
Ak
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 09/13/2023

Harvard: “You have 10-14 Days to Treat Tinnitus, Otherwise It’s Too Late”

Your ears are a ticking time bomb

As this Harvard article mentions, once they start ringing (or you experience sudden hearing loss), you have at most two weeks to take action and remedy the problem; otherwise, it becomes permanent!

So don’t wait any longer - you have SO much to lose.

https://eb4ff-0al4yfmcly1du6yc3lbe.hop.clickbank.net

 

The way doctors see it, you only have two choices right now.


 


Ignore the situation at your own peril.

Or, watch this short presentation made specifically for you by a tinnitus expert, in which he explains the root cause behind tinnitus and hearing loss, and how you can stop both problems dead

 in their tracks today.https://eb4ff-0al4yfmcly1du6yc3lbe.hop.clickbank.net


Keywords
healthmentalmental health issuesmental health counselinghealth services
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy