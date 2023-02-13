© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Seymour Hersh wont reveal his sources but hints towards the pipeline industry.
recorded from live broadcast, feb, 13, 2023
Panama Hosted the Deep Sea Diving Training of the Nordstream Terrorist Attack
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G2mXoI7KYKAp/
Latest revelations on the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dCpGtAUdR5Sc/
Seymour Hersh, Biden Planned Nord Stream Terror Attack for 9 Months
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iixYF6wWlm9Y/
United States is Destroyed From Within, with some Russian propaganda?
https://www.brighteon.com/424a4707-5d11-49cb-b388-65475d195551
Wagner Received 10 million Applications From Americans to Join the Russian Mercenary Group. At the moment they are considering 1 million of those applicants for employment.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WaCzPcgCsHgg/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/