Seymour Hersh wont reveal his sources but hints towards the pipeline industry.





recorded from live broadcast, feb, 13, 2023





Panama Hosted the Deep Sea Diving Training of the Nordstream Terrorist Attack

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G2mXoI7KYKAp/





Latest revelations on the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline system

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dCpGtAUdR5Sc/





Seymour Hersh, Biden Planned Nord Stream Terror Attack for 9 Months

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iixYF6wWlm9Y/









United States is Destroyed From Within, with some Russian propaganda?

https://www.brighteon.com/424a4707-5d11-49cb-b388-65475d195551





Wagner Received 10 million Applications From Americans to Join the Russian Mercenary Group. At the moment they are considering 1 million of those applicants for employment.





https://www.bitchute.com/video/WaCzPcgCsHgg/

















The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/