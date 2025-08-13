100% PROOF JAY A FREEMASON IS TARGETING MYSELF

UPLOAD JAY WAS OVERHEAD 8 TIMES THAT DAY ROTOR WASH CREATED FROM EXCESSIVE REVVING DISLODGED LEAVES FROM OFF THE GROUND

13/8/25 THUMBNAIL: (CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 7.8M AND 10M LENGTH ABOVE IN PROHIBITED AIRSPACE. FREAKY JAY WAITED UNTIL I WAS IN TREE COVER HEARD HIM HOVERING OVER THE METRO STATION, SO I BROKE COVER AND GOT IMAGE ENFLAGRANTE. MADE 1000'S OF UNSAFE FLY REPORTS AGAINST JAY

Freemasonry Is A Criminal Organization

A Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.

Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry"

13/8/25 G-CSIX UNSAFE FLY, WHITE AUGUSTA (SAUDI?) NO ID BLUE STRIPES ON SIDE, GREEN BLUE STRIPE TAIL UNSAFE FLY, CHILDRENS AIR AMBULANCE UNSAFE FLY TWICE, G-NHAE UNSAFE FLY TWICE OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE

17/6/25 RAF POSEIDON ZP807 DUMPS CHEMTRAILS OVERHEAD FROM 30M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY. I MADE A COMPLAINT TO THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE , MOD (RE ATTEMPTED MURDER) THE FALLOUT STUNK OF ROTTEN EGGS, A GIVE AWAY FOR SULPHURIC ACID. THE PROJECT IS CALLED SATAN (STRATOSPHERIC AEROSOL TRANSPORT AND NUCLEATON)

AIR STALKERS ALWAYS APPEAR DURING POISON GAS ATTACKS CHEMTRAIL TERROR RAIDS

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

ALL POLICE ARE TERRORISTS FOR THEY ARE GOVERNMENT AGENTS (TERRORISM IS GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION)

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court (the Crown offered no evidence against myself) and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

Eleven Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, G-MPSB, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247

12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft