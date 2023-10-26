BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YOU CAN DO IT. YOU CAN MAKE UP REASONS... YOU CAN JUSTIFY. BUT YOULL NEVER MAKE IT RIGHT
44 views • 10/26/2023

Say what you want. Im not talking about Israel and Palestine. I'm talking about human genocide and our apparent inability to respond or stand up against it. DOESNT MATTER WHO IT IS... standing for genocide is standing up for your own murder. And that makes a person a blooming idiot but, ya know... People already signed up for their own murders so it doesn't surprise me but people, WAKE UP. This is about getting you to make concessions to genocide. You're supposed to not allow it. We re supposed to respond in public. This is being done in our name with the USA flag all over it... Not agreeing isn't enough. Act now or genocide will find us too. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalgenocide
