The Fake Banking System Explained In Under Five Minutes.
An excerpt from The Creature of Jekyll Island.
Arm yourselves with knowledge, anons.
So important to understand how inherently corrupt our system truly is.
If the financial system does not change, then we will have not moved away from hidden enslavement.
God deliver us!
