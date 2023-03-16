Large Explosion at Back River Waste Water Treatment In Maryland Destroys Wall and Sparks Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Firefighters were summoned to the 8200 block of Eastern Avenue on late Wednesday morning, and all seven workers who were inside the building have been safely evacuated.
The Fire Department has stated that a fire fueled by gas has resulted in unstable areas in the building, causing multiple areas to catch fire.
#Breaking #News #Baltimore
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos