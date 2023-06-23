Magpies Triangulating Mary Grace, Alfred Hitchcock Might Have Had Something there?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magpies in east, in the west, north and south of Mary Grace in her garden. Are they speaking and sending signals to each other, making plans on when they shall attack? She calls Lou Ellen to rush over from across the street to confide her fears and worries about Birds. They might just consult Alfred Hitchcock's thriller by the same name, "Birds." A work of fiction, or something prophetic?