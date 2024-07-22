Psycho Cop pulls a gun on man for sitting in his car in a Public Parking Lot! - Here's the Deal

This is originally from "Let's Exchange ID's Travis Hines"

A guy who travels around America in his car, recording interactions with the American Stasi.





If you think you are "free" in America.... You are WRONG!

I mean, even if you escape the "maritime admiralty law" slave system, and denounce your "US Citizenship" and exit their BS system.....





You have psychopathic cops like this one, who will assume they have Jurisdiction over you, even though they don't!





This cop belongs in jail! What makes this twit thinks it's okay to point a loaded weapon at a man who has harmed nobody? And his reasoning is literally that "I know the owners, and they don't allow "camping""





For one thing, I don't have to follow the POLICIES of stores! The store can ask me to leave, and providing that I do leave when asked, Police cannot even ID me! But they WILL TRY!





I don't exactly call a guy who is sleeping in his car "camping"

I would call that guy either a traveler or homeless, neither of which is unlawful!





Americans have to deal with scared little girls, like this cop, every day! The Police are far more likely to harm an American than a "criminal" is.





original video:

ULTRA Paranoid Cops PULL GUNS on INNOCENT SHOPPER in Parking Lot

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tEGc9cB2Rhg





Travis Heinze channel (original post)

Intense Police Encounter Over Alleged Illegal Camping - Full Footage

https://youtu.be/uCtGmsxiK6I





I would just like to add here... I've had to sleep in my car before, so I get it! While Travis does this for views, many do it because they have no choice!





There's NOWHERE that you can park and sleep in America without the communists knocking on your window, except a truck stop[! That's ridiculous folks!





I've been down and out... working 15 hours a day to try to get back on track and sleeping in my car to save up money...





Along comes a communist scumbag like this one, who'll find any reason to tow your vehicle and write you $1000 worth of tickets....





Ensuring that you can NEVER GET BACK ON YOUR FEET! Lower than pond scum degenerate!