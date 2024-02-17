BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Most Documented Genocide In Modern History
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3335 followers
174 views • 02/17/2024

International law is officially dead

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6e_woWJ3q8o&ab_channel=DoubleDownNews

Evil flourishes when good people say and do nothing.

Watch more:

Gaza's Holocaust

https://www.brighteon.com/38e7adc4-36f9-4d0c-9b3b-314bae67c07d

Zionists Genocide Supported By US Tax Money!!!

https://www.brighteon.com/a8cc7a0d-d04a-4109-904e-2c1b64d8f140

This Is Not From A Movie But Reality Of Never-ending Suffering Of Palestinians… 😢 💔

https://www.brighteon.com/73f92813-7d4a-4373-8ab0-b04c1e541d64

 




palestinegenocidezionismsatanistsgazacolonialismdocumentedisrael terroristsmodern history
