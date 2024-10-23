© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gardner Goldsmith: Infernos, AP4Liberty: Tulsi Gabbard, Doug In Exile: Wisconson, Chicks On Right | EP1360 - Highlights Begin 10/23/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v5jthwt-ep1360.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Gardner Goldsmith 10/23 - Another Post-Helene Problem: Electric Vehicle Infernos
https://rumble.com/embed/v5hfkea/?pub=2trvx
*** 27:16
AP4Liberty 10/23 - Tulsi Gabbard Joins Republican Party at Trump Rally
https://rumble.com/embed/v5hjiel/?pub=2trvx
***
Doug In Exile 10/23 - Wisconson FLIPS For Trump! Voters Changing Sides As Trump Gains Ground
https://rumble.com/embed/v5gxz3p/?pub=2trvx
***
Chicks On The Right 10/23 - The Media Is Going Wild Cause Trump Worked At McDonald's
https://rumble.com/embed/v5hh0rx/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths