BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KEVIN J. JOHNSTON Talks About Why Earth Having Rings Would Be HORRIBLE For Humans - And More LIFE PHILOSOPHY
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 10/31/2023

KEVIN J. JOHNSTON Talks About Why Earth Having Rings Would Be HORRIBLE For Humans - And More LIFE PHILOSOPHY


I NEEDED today to talk about weakness and pettiness in human beings. Yes I start off talking about what would happen if our planet had RINGS orbiting like Staurn or Uranus does.


I talked about celestial rings to make a point about human beings and their pathetic capacity to worship the dumbest of things.


I also talk at length about how badly I've been treated by weak people to make a point about when we people are in charge of a country the only thing that can happen is that that country will fail.


It is always in everybody's best interest to be the best and most positive person that they can so I'm encouraging all of you to do a few things to make your lives just a little bit better and the best part is you can do all of it free!


www.FreedomReport.ca


RINGS, Earth, saturn, philosophy, petty, people, human, happy, mad, upset, people, neighbors, talkradio, radioshow, podcast


#RINGS #Earth #saturn #philosophy #petty #people #human #happy #mad #upset #people #neighbors #talkradio #radioshow #podcast

Keywords
sciencepodcastearthcanadaphilosophyradioshowtalkradiokevinjjohnstonyyc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy