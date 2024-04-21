© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Al-Qassam Makes a Zionist D9 Bulldozer Overheat with Their Al-Yassin 105 RPG
A D9 military bulldozer was targeted by an “Al-Yassin 105” shell east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. 2024/04/17
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
