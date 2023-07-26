I'm Fighting Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Left’s 12 Steps To Communism
* Tyrannical leftists have gone full commie.
* They are not pretending any more.
* We’re going to a dangerous place.
* The multiple-front war: [coordinated] attacks on conservatives are relentless.
* We have one opportunity to turn this around — and are running out of time.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v32h6ik-could-this-be-the-biggest-sign-yet-ep.-2054-07262023.html